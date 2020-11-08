Judith Kibler Smith
February 2, 1923 — October 21, 2020
Born in Shell Creek, Tennessee, Judith Mabel M. Morgan was one of 16 children of Charles B. Morgan and Rosa E. Holtzclaw.
When she was two years old, the family moved to Sawmill Holler in Welch, West Virginia. She grew up in a home of love and was taught respect for others and the value of hard work. She left home at the age of 16 for Chicago where she lived for several years before she returned to West Virginia. Later she followed her brother Claude to Portland, where she met William (Bill) Kibler.
Bill and Judith married in November of 1946, and they began farming, raising four children together. Though she was not the eldest child in her family, she was the matriarch and pied piper and eventually all of her surviving siblings followed her West. Several of them worked on the farm over the years and settled in Washington. Bill and Judith divorced in 1969, but they never left one another as confidants and friends. She later met and married Lewis Smith of Walla Walla and they made their livelihood buying and selling horses.
Known as tough, self-reliant and compassionate, Judy had a keen sense of humor and a deep love of family. People were naturally drawn to her and stayed connected with her. Even at the end of her life she worried more about others in her family than herself. She was selfless, giving, and generous to a fault. Though she had quit school to help with her younger siblings, she was self-educated, and an avid reader. She was interested in politics and enjoyed lively debates with family on current events.
Judith is survived by three children: Kriss Meyers (Craig), John Kibler (Christie Fuller) and Julie Brandenburg (Robert Coy). She is also survived by three brothers: Edwin Morgan (Barbara), Charles Morgan (Betty) and Eugene Morgan (Kitty). She left behind six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 12 siblings; her husbands; and a son, David Kibler (Becky), who died earlier this year.
Judy died at the Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla on October the 21, of 2020 at the age of 97. The family would like to express gratitude for the compassionate care she received there by the nursing staff and from Walla Walla Hospice. A private family service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery at a later date.