Judith Kay Show Sabins
July 24, 1944 — December 3, 2021
Judy was called home by our Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021. She lost her battle with cancer within one week of her diagnosis. She died at her home in Somerton, AZ with her son Ray and her life-long partner Frank Edmonds at her side. Hospice was also there to help with the transition.
Judy was born on July 24, 1944, to Loren Skow and Betty (Ball) Skow. She was the first of four daughters born to them. Over the next few years she was joined by sisters, Karen, Lorna and Cindy.
She attended local schools in Walla Walla, graduating from Wa-Hi in 1962. She attended BYU for two years after graduating from Wa-Hi.
In 1965, Judy married Ray Sabins. They had two children, Kimberly Kay and Carles Raymond Sabins III. The later divorced. Judy later met the love of her life, Frank Edmonds. They spent the next 43 years together. They traveled extensively, including cruises, and European tours. The finally settled in Arizona where they enjoyed the later years of their lives.
Judy always fondly recalled the loving memories she had for her time in Walla Walla with her family and friends. She will be missed by many.
Judy is survived by Frank Edmonds; son, Ray; grandchildren, Jessoline and Randsom Jones of San Diego; sisters, Karen Smith of Idaho, Lorna Jhanson of Michigan; sisters-in-law, Veronica Redd, Carla Berry and Connie Pinza all of Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Cindy Skow; and her daughter, Kim Jones.
At her request there will be no funeral. She will be interned in Somerton, Arizona on December 23, 2021.