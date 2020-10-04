Judith C. Watson
May 18, 1951 — April 4, 2020
Judith C. Watson, 68, passed away after a long battle with a serious infection in Yakima, WA. Judy was born May 18, 1951, to Opal and Harold Watson in Walla Walla. She was the youngest of three children having two older brothers.
Judy graduated from Walla Walla High School. After high school she attended beauty school and worked as a beautician until she moved to Yakima, WA.
She was a life long lover of raising flowers and her yard always glowed with the beauty that surrounded her and changes with the seasons for everyone to enjoy.
Always busy making something fun and enjoyable for her yard . She also loved cats. Had many through her lifetime. Judy loved playing bingo with her mom and friends. She was a great bowler, loved camping and fishing on the beautiful rivers in the areas.
One of the highlights of her life was when she won a trip selling Home Interiors and it was a trip to Thailand and she took her mom. They had a fabulous time.
Surviving her are her children, Andy (Christy) Prest of Puyallup, WA, Patty O’Connell (Sean) of SeaTac WA; three grandchildren, Tatum O’Oconnell, Torin and Kayne Prest; several nieces and nephews; brother, Tom (Sydnee) Watson of Walla Walla. She was preceded in death are her parents; and brother, Dick who recently passed away.
Donations may be made in her honor to Blue Mountain Humane Society. Judy will be interned at the Blue Mt Cemetery in Walla Walla.