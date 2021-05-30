Juanita Varney
1935 — 2021
Juanita “Nell” Varney, passed away at the family home in Dayton, on May 21, 2021. Nell was born in Lexington, KY in Dec. of 1935, to Jesse and Catherine Ballard. During her junior year of high school she moved to Joseph, Oregon, where she met and later married Walter Eldon “Roy” Varney. They were married in January 1954 in Vancouver, Washington. Nell and Roy have spent 67 wonderful years together.
In 1964, the Varney family moved to Dayton. Nell was a stay at home mom until she began running the office of the family business, Varney Plumbing and Heating. She also spent many seasons working for the Green Giant. Later, she became a secretary for the Dayton School District where she retired after 23 years.
Nell was a member of the Dayton United Brethren Church and choir. She also served as the church correspondence secretary.
Nell enjoyed reading, traveling, and watching Gonzaga Bulldog basketball, which she never missed. However, what brought her the most joy was spending family time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. It was rare that she ever missed going to their various activities and cheering them on.
Nell is survived by her husband, Roy of Dayton; her children: Debra Field (Dayton), Michael Varney (Dayton) and Kelly Hinderer (Waterville, WA); her grandchildren: Michael and Lizz Dimercurio (Tucson, AZ), Tanner and Rachele Hinderer (Waterville, WA) Jaimee and Timmy Pollan (Dayton) Austin and Christy Hinderer (Waterville, WA) Michael Field (Dayton); great-grandchildren: Noah Dimecurio, Parker Rossi, Benjamin Hinderer and step-great-grandchildren, Melany, Karmain, and Easton Pollan. Nell is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Nell was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Krista Kay Field; and her siblings, Roy, Ray, John, Bob, Betty, Florence, Jeanette and Mary Ruth.
A graveside service will be held at the Dayton Cemetery in Dayton on June 12 at 2 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Brethren Church, 1106 S. 4th Street, Dayton, Washington 99328.