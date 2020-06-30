Juanita L. McCullough Jun 30, 2020 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Juanita L. McCulloughApril 8, 1927 — June 28, 2020 WESTON - Juanita L. McCullough, 93, died June 28, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Juanita L. Mccullough Arrangement Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater Pend Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists