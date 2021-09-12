Juanita Diana Lee Koehler
June 9, 1933 — September 4, 2021
On Saturday, September 4, 2021, Juanita Diana Lee Koehler, loving wife and mother of two, passed away in Walla Walla at the age of 88.
Nita was born on June 9, 1933, in Fresno, Calif., to John Percy and Pearl Anna Buhler (Rupp). A graduate of Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra, Calif., she played the cello and served as a longtime caregiver for her disabled parents. After graduation, Nita worked for Title Insurance and Trust Company in Los Angeles for five years, and then in Santa Ana for six years.
On April 22, 1955, she married native Walla Wallan Gary Theodore Koehler, a sonar man in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. She and Gary celebrated 66 years of marriage on April 22, 2021. The nuptials occurred in Pasadena, Calif., followed by a honeymoon where they left their hearts in San Francisco.
The Koehlers lived in Newport Beach, Calif., for eight years before relocating to Walla Walla. There, Nita worked for the law firm of Williams & Golden, and then transcribed legal documents for court reporter Ben Forcier. She eventually retired from the Walla Walla Prosecuting Attorney’s office after 17 years, where she worked for Art Eggers, Don Schacht, and Jim Nagle.
In 1991, Nita created Diana Lee Designs, where her passion for sewing shone in the form of linens sold locally at craft fairs, and Made in Walla Walla, Tre Vigne, and the Ft. Walla Walla Museum gift shop. She was an avid knitter. She loved RV travel with husband Gary, as well as tending their amazing, large flower and vegetable garden together. She taught herself to play the organ, singing along with family at gatherings.
She participated in Beta Sigma Phi International for about 52 years, achieving the sorority’s highest honor: Order of the Rose status—a ritual that expresses the gratitude and esteem of a chapter or city council toward an outstanding, long-term member. She served in many sorority leadership roles and had fun attending state and regional conferences. She shared happy memories of the friendships, events, and milestones of her various chapters’ diverse and vital sisterhood.
Preceded in death by her father, John; her mother, Pearl; and her brother, Marine Corporal Wilbert Buhler, who lost his life at Iwo Jima during World War 2. Nita is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Staci Lindblad (Bob) of Panama; and son, G. Ted (Cathy) of Walla Walla; grandchildren: Courtney Young (Robbie) of Paragould, Ark., Alex Atkinson (Dani) of Las Vegas Nev., Charles Burch IV of Houston, Connor Koehler (Kayla) and Chloe Koehler (Griffin), of Spokane, Zachary Koehler; and several great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered for her perseverance, creativity, cooking, fine sewing skills, and her love and care for family.