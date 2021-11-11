Juan J Villalpando Jr.
December 1, 1979 — November 2, 2021
JJ was born December 1, 1979, and passed peacefully on November 2, 2021, from complications with COVID. JJ was a lifetime resident of Touchet and graduated from Touchet High School in 1999.
He was very passionate about his family and friends, especially his son Noah. He enjoyed dinners and barbeques with his family.
He is survived by his parents, Juan and Diane Villalpando; his son, Noah; his siblings, Elizabeth, Amanda and Matthew Villalpando; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.
Viewing will be held at Herring Funeral Home on November 11, from 3-6 pm and the Mass/Funeral will be at 10 am, November 12, at Saint Patrick’s Church.
Family and friends are invited to the church Parrish Hall following the cemetery.