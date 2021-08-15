Joyce Miriam Schwenke
November 26, 2020
Joyce Miriam Schwenke of Walla Walla, passed away on November 26, 2020, shortly before her 93rd birthday. Until the last few months of her life, she was healthy and energetic pursing diverse interests from reading, drawing, sewing, quilting, knitting as well as construction projects and gardening. Joyce loved socializing with her many friends and having silly fun as well as travelling and exploring new places.
Throughout her life, Joyce never turned away from an obstacle. If she didn’t have a clever idea on how to resolve the issue, which was often the case, she researched the topic thoroughly and developed a way forward. An example of this was the energy efficient home she designed and the family helped build in 1980.
Joyce was born in Milestone, Saskatchewan, Canada and moved to Seattle as an adult. There she married Quentin Schwenke, and the family moved to Walla Walla in 1961. In addition to raising four children as a stay at home mom, Joyce managed numerous apartments, rebuilt several homes, served on the Planned Parenthood Board, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, was a member of the Dephian culture club, was active in her church, was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and used her technical training as a medical laboratory technologist in Quentin’s medical practice.
Joyce and Quentin were married 62 years before Quentin’s death. Joyce is survived by brothers, Allen Ohrt of Fargo, ND, Keith Ohrt of Milestone, Saskatchewan; and four children, David of Sunnyvale, CA, Dawn of Sacramento, CA, Robert of Seattle, and Bonny (Carmicino) of Cold Spring, NY; and five grandchildren, Joseph, Owen, Quinlynn, Malcolm, and John.
A memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the First Congregational Church in Walla Walla.