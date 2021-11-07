Joyce Lucille Lovell
August 6, 1940 — October 30, 2021
Joyce Lucille Lovell passed away on October 30, 2021, in Walla Walla. She was born on August 6, 1940, in Seattle, WA to Leroy and Helen “Olive” Cowlishaw. She had 3 sisters, and 1 brother.
In 1958 Joyce married Roy Lovell in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Together Joyce and Roy had 4 children; 3 sons and a daughter.
Joyce loved her family, loved cooking, the holidays, and being outdoors. Her and her family moved around a lot with Roy for work. They lived all over the Northwest, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and even Hawaii. They moved almost every 6 months – 3 years or so. One thing that Joyce really loved to do, was watch her Seattle Mariners; she was their #1 fan. She was an active member of the VFW for about 30 years, and was also a member of the Elks. She enjoyed volunteering for all activities and socializing with all of her friends.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Dwayne Roy (Frances Myers) Lovell of Alexandria, Virginia, Don Douglas Lovell of Walla Walla; daughter, Ida Jane (Brad) Lovell Scoggins of Odessa, Texas; sister, Venice; seven grandchildren: Christopher, Adrean, Crystal, Autumn, Kurtis, Douglas, and David; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lovell; parents, Leroy and Helen “Olive” Cowlishaw; son, Baby Roy Lovell; brother, George Cowlishaw; sisters, Deloris Cowlishaw Van Orman and Irene Cowlishaw.
A memorial service will be held on October 13, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Mountain View – Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Following the service there will be a luncheon gathering for friends and family at 3:00pm at the VFW, 102 N Colville St, Walla Walla. Joyce will be laid to rest at the City of Wenatchee Cemetery, Wenatchee, WA. Friends and family may share memories of Joyce and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.