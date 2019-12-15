Joyce Jeanette Overbey Foltz
Dec. 8, 1933 — Nov. 5, 2019
Born in Wenatchee, WA to Henry T. Overbey and Genevieve G. Hodgman Overbey. Grew up in Electric City during the Depression where her father worked on the construction of Grand Coulee Dam. Graduated in from high school in 1952. Started her Nursing education at Deaconess Hospital Nursing Program in Spokane. She met and Married Conrad B. Foltz Sr. on Nov. 4, 1956, they later divorced in 1991.
She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Walla Walla College in 1959. During her long career in Nursing she worked at St. Marys Hospital, VA Medical Center for 26 years, DSHS Adult Services for 10 years, also taught CPR in the community for a number of years, taught Nursing classes at WWCC Part Time. She finally retired at the age of 70.
She had two children, a son, Conrad B. Foltz Jr. and Paula Kay Foltz Merson.
Joyce was a member of NARFE National Association, American Heart Association, Breast Cancer Association, Deaconesses Hospital Nursing Alumni.
Joyce was survived by her son and daughter; two sisters, Patrica Rambo of Greenville TN, Linda Weaver of Grand Coulee, WA; five grandchildren, Kevin Hobson, Ashley Ellison, Jacob Merson, Jessica Merson, Kim Locker; six great-grandchildren, Kassidy Merson, Braedan Hobson, Wyatt Hobson, Wesley Hobson, Everleigh Merson, Jeffrey Locker. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Ron, Leland, Karl Overbey; sister, Virginia Williams; grandson, David Locker.
Memorial Service at The Father’s House, December 20 at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck at the church and a interment at 2 p.m. at Mtn View Cemetery.