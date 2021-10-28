Joy Lucille Michener
March 12, 1945 — October 22, 2021
Joy Lucille Michener was born in Kennewick, Washington on March 12, 1945, to Norman Verne and Glenna Mae Michener and passed away peacefully on October 22, in Walla Walla. She attended Green Park School, Pioneer Jr. High, Walla Walla High School, and Walla Walla Community College. She worshipped at White Temple First Baptist Church in her early years. As an adult Joy attended Walla Walla Baptist Church and then Blue Mountain Baptist Church.
Joy developed a passion for helping others. She earned a degree in Early Childhood Education and worked as a preschool teacher at Assumption Early Learning Center. She then worked with our mother, first in her receiving home for foster children, and later in her adult care home. As Mom’s health declined Joy spent her days caring for her in Mom’s home in College Place.
Joy was preceded in death by father Verne and mother Glenna; and stepfather, Gordon Jennings. She is survived by brother, Mike (Julie) Michener of Tacoma; sister, Bobbie (Darrel) Danly of Marysville; and three generations of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her constant companion in her last years, Frankie the rescue Chihuahua. Special thanks to the staff at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center for their extraordinary care of Joy during her last days and months.
A graveside service is planned for 10:00 AM on October 30, at Blue Mountain Memorial Garden, 300 SE Myra Road, College Place. Friends and family may share memories of Joy and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.