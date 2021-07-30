Josephine June Faultersack
June 15, 1926 — March 13, 2020
Josephine June Faultersack
(Jo), passed away peacefully at home on March 13, 2020 with her family beside her.
Jo was born in International Falls, Minnesota, the daughter of Albert Dewey Braford and Rilla Belle (Gettis) Braford on June 15, 1926.
Upon completion of high school, she went to work for the Civil Air Patrol until she married Robert (Bob) Faultersack on June 24, 1945. Bob and Jo were married 70 years when Bob passed away on May 20, 2016.
During her life Jo was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a good Christian. She also worked as seamstress, an upholsterer, a newspaper proof reader, a Sunday school teacher, and the church treasurer for at least 3 churches including the Grace United Methodist Church, during her life time.
Jo is survived by her younger brother, Jack Braford (and his wife Carol); his twin sister, Jane Wheeler; her son, Robert R. Faultersack (and his wife Beverly) of Thornton, Washington; her daughter, Janice E. Walthers (and her husband Keith) of Walla Walla; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Rilla Braford; her sisters, Joyce Bush, Jean Root; and her grandchildren, Robert A Gooding and Rose Ann Walthers.
Jo’s Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla. Her final resting place is beside her husband Robert Faultersack at the Maplewood Cemetery, Exeter, Mo.
We love you mom….. You are loved.