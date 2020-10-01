Joseph Lee Humbert
November 30, 1984 — August 30, 2020
Joseph Lee Humbert, 35, loving son, brother, husband and veteran of the Iraq War passed away on August 30, 2020, at 2:15 PM at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon.
He was born to Michael Humbert and De Anna Fox on November 30, 1984. In his youth, he resided in Milton-Freewater. He joined the Army National Guard and served one tour in the Iraq War. Joe served as specialist from June 28, 2004 and was honorably discharged December 31, 2005. He then attended Wyotech in Laramie Wyoming completing a specialty program in diesel mechanics.
He was married to Tonia Humbert on August 3, 2013. They raised their beautiful dog Annie together.
Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing the guitar, singing, and spending time with friends and family. He would show up when you called and he’d give you the shirt off his back, no questions asked. Joe was a rare genuine soul and became family to everyone he met. His smile would light up a room and he would brighten anyone’s day. He was known for being caring and loyal. Joseph was taken too soon and he will be greatly missed by everyone.
He is survived by his Mother, DeAnna Fox (John Day, OR); Father, Mike Humbert (Athena, OR); his wife, Tonia Humbert (Unity, OR); siblings: Tawny Rose Brown (Spokane, WA) and Samuel Humbert (Weston OR); Grandparents, Sam and Rosella Humbert (Milton-Freewater, OR); many step brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and many loving cousins. Joe was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Barb and Gary Gentry and Ken Davidson.
Donations can be made in Joseph’s name at Bank of Eastern Oregon in John Day, Oregon. The donations will be given to the V.F.W and also used as a scholarship fund for a student attending a trade school.