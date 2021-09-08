Joseph John Shaffer III
November 23, 1948 — August 11, 2021
Joseph John Shaffer III, of Walla Walla, passed away August 11, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He was 72 years old.
Joe, also known as John, JJ, or Big John, was born in Walla Walla on November 23, 1948 to Joseph J. Shaffer, Jr., and Anjanette Moraca.
In 1959 his father married Wilma Key of Milton-Freewater and she became his second “Mom”.
He grew up in Milton-Freewater and graduated from Mac-Hi in 1967. After graduation, he joined the Navy. In 1968 he married Nancy King of Milton-Freewater; they had one daughter, Tami, in July 1969.
While in the Navy, Joe earned the rank of ETN3, Electronics Technician (Communications) Petty Officer 3rd Class. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 bronze stars; the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device; the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; a Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal; a Good Conduct Award; and a Navy Achievement Medal. He received an honorable discharge in 1973.
All who knew Joe will agree that these excerpts from his Navy evaluations are accurate: “Petty Officer Shaffer exhibits sound, mature judgement in most cases, however he is extremely outspoken which at times has a tendency to obscure this sound judgement” A “good-natured individual, he contributes much to the morale of others” “He is an outspoken individual who has no difficulty expressing his ideas or opinions” “He is likeable, has an excellent sense of humor and an ingrained respect for his fellow man”
In 1976 he married Wanda Witt of Milton-Freewater. They later divorced and on July 22, 1981 he married Cheryl Wilson of Walla Walla and gained a bonus son, Eric Ralls. Joe and Cheryl had their son, Joseph John Shaffer IV, in August 1981.
Joe worked a variety of jobs throughout the course of his life; he was truly a “Joe-of-all-trades. He was an excellent mechanic and handyman and enjoyed working on all manner of projects, usually with his beloved country music as a soundtrack. For much of his adult life he was a skilled procedure writer for nuclear power plants, living and working all over the country.
For the past 20 years, Joe was in declining health due to a series of strokes and many bouts of pneumonia. He kept a positive attitude and worked hard to overcome the setbacks as they came.
Even though he lost sight in one eye and dealt with weakness and pain, he continued to do all he could for his family and friends, often calling and emailing with computer and other advice. As he had his whole life, he loved big until the very end.
Joe is survived by his wife, Cheryl, at their home; daughter, Tami Shaffer Pelles (Steve) of Pendleton; grandsons, Ryker, Hudson (Shaelynn Cleveland), Cameron, and Shepard Pelles also of Pendleton; sons: Eric Ralls (Mary Buriani) of Dixie, and Joseph J Shaffer IV of Utah; his mom, Wilma Shaffer; his sisters: Janet Pederson (Mike), Julie Ward (Russ), and Jeanie Shaffer; his brother, Jeff Shafer (Jill); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family. Additionally, he had a special place in his tremendously loving heart for Tami’s sisters, Becky French of Houston, TX and Wendy Parson (Kelly) of Lewiston, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Jack and Jim.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11, at 11am at Munselle-Rhodes in Milton-Freewater.
