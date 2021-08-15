Joseph J. Shaffer III Aug 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joseph J. Shaffer IIINov. 23, 1948 — Aug. 11, 2021WALLA WALLA - Joseph John Shaffer III, 72, died Aug. 11, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joseph John Shaffer Iii Providence St. Mary Medical Center Main Arrangement Funeral Home Walla Walla Milton Freewater