Joseph Francis Leonetti
November 13, 1924 — August 24, 2020
Lifelong resident, Joseph Francis Leonetti passed away peacefully in his home on August 24, 2020, at the age of 95. Joe was born on November 13, 1924, to Giovanni and Assuntina Cinnanite Leonetti.
Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He spent his days working on the family truck garden on S. 3rd Street.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Leonetti; brother, Frank Leonetti, who was killed in action during World War II; brother, Verl J. Leonetti; sister, Natalie Sumerlin; and his parents. Joe is survived by his four children; son, Frank J. Leonetti (Irma); daughters, Pamela Daniels, Sandy Haley (Don), Jessica Marie Leonetti; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4pm-6pm at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder in Walla Walla. This will be followed by a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6pm. Graveside services will be held at 11am on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Joe’s name to St. Francis Catholic Church, through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.