Joseph Feryn
November 26, 1971 — July 5, 2019
Our beloved Joe died, July 5, 2019. Joe grew up on his family’s farm. He graduated from Mead High School, attended Fresno Pacific, graduated from Gonzaga University and earned his Master’s Degree in School Counseling at Whitworth University.
He is survived by his wife, Angie and their sons Adam and Colin; his mother, Marie Zuger Feryn Blacklaw (John); his sister, Ann Corlett (Dan); brother, Remi Feryn (Josella); mother-in-law, Janel Dudley; sister-in-law, Megan McInerney (Charlie); and his nieces and nephews, Dexter, Abbie, Allie, Ron, Jade, RaeAnn, Jaxson, Graham and Audrey. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Feryn; his maternal and paternal grandparents; his father-in-law, Terry Dudley; and nephews, Oscar and Jericho.
We will celebrate Joe’s life on Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m. in the Scarpelli Gymnasium at Gonzaga Preparatory School. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gonzaga Preparatory School 1224 E. Euclid Ave., Spokane, WA 99207; YMCA Camp Reed Campership 1126 N. Monroe St., Spokane, WA 99201; or by giving blood at any local Vitalant.