Joseph Dale McMichael
— October 14, 2020
Joseph Dale McMichael passed away at the age of 82, October 14, 2020, at his home in Walla Walla with his 3 loving daughters and Charlie his loyal black lab at his side.
Joe was born in Maywood, Nebraska, to H. Dale McMichael and LaVerne (Chase) McMichael. He spent his childhood years in North Platte, and graduated from North Platte High School, he then graduated from University of Idaho with a B.S. in civil engineering. Later in 1973 he attended and graduated from Delft University of Technology, in the Netherlands with a diploma in Hydraulic Engineering.
Joe married his high school sweetheart Rose Marie Middleton in August of 1959, in North Plate Nebraska. They moved to Moscow, Idaho where Joe was attending college. After graduation Joe took an internship in Sacramento, California, before coming to work for the United States Army Corps of Engineers in Walla Walla where they made their home since.
Joe was employed by the USACE, where he excelled in the Hydraulic and Design Division. He received National recognition in 1990, from The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Department for his design of the fish hatchery in the Lower Snake river compensation plan. He retired after 30 years of service in 1993. He then began McMicael Consulting, where he consulted on many of the projects he had previously worked on during his 30 years with the Corps of Engineers. In 2007, he was nationally recognized by the American Council of Engineering companies for his state-of-the-art design of an advanced fish passage system, for The Woodbridge Irrigation Districts Mokelumne River Restoration Project, in California. He received many awards and letters of recognition for many of his designs and work on fish hatcheries, fish passages and ladders at Dams the Pacific North West. He was also instrumental in the design of the navigational locks at Bonniville and John Day Dams.
Joe was a very active person enjoying the outdoors. Shortly after purchasing his first home he bought a camper and boat for his family. He once built a boat with his brother (Gary) in the basement of his home on Lark Dr., only to realize it was too large to come up the stairs. They de-constructed it and reconstructed it on the outdoor patio, then experienced great success launching it near Sand Station on the Columbia River. He shared his love of the outdoors with his family, camping, swimming, waterskiing and fishing. He was also an expert snow skier. Each May, he and his friends would go squirrel shooting in Idaho and Oregon, in the fall, hunting and horseback riding in the mountains with his friends Ted Keith, Miles Lodmell and Vic Armacost .
Joe served as President of the Blue Mountain Ski Club, and was a Volunteer for the National Ski Patrol.
Joe was an active member of The Blue Mountain Shrine Club in Walla Walla. He achieved the rank of Master Mason, 33rd Degree Scottish Rite and Past President of The Blue Mountain Shrine club. He proudly represented the club by participating, in the Cycle Patrol and sharing his red convertible for many of the parades in the local region. He spent many hours raising money, to help families, and their children, to receive care at Shriners Hospitals for Children. He especially valued the camaraderie of his fellow brothers, their families, and many close friends.
Joe is a Christian and gave his life to Jesus as a young man. He became a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and was generous with his time and energy, holding many offices within the church’s organizations, and participated in many activities supporting the congregation.
Joe is survived by his children, Deborah Enerson of Jacksonville, Florida, Diane McMichael and Karen McMichael of Walla Walla; seven grandchildren, Daniel (Melissa)Haan, Robert Enerson, Maxine Enerson, David Enerson, Kirstin Fitzsimmons, Jessica (Andrew) Mizicko, and Katherine McMichael; and six great–grandchildren. Also surviving a brother, Gary (Mary Jane) McMichael of Walla Walla; sister, Karen (Ken) Sauer of Mesa, AZ; and sister-in-law, Norma (Herk) Rolff of Oakhurst, CA. His wife, Rose Marie McMichael preceded him in death.
A Memorial service will be held November 14, 2020, 11am, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 628 Lincoln St, Walla Walla. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or the Shriners Hospital for Children.