Joseph Berry Adams
February 6, 1954 — November 6, 2021
Joseph Berry Adams (Joey), passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2021, of a stroke at his home. He left this world peacefully, watching TV, sitting in his favorite chair, and had just enjoyed one of his favorite meals. He appeared to have “seen the light” and beamed up to the heavenly kingdom. The family dachshund, Spunky, was there to meet Joey at the Rainbow Bridge and escorted him across the bridge. The family promise for recently deceased was to meet at the red jello on the buffet in heaven, as everyone loves red jello and would be easy to find. That is where Joey reunited with his parents and sister, Carol Ann.
Joey was born on February 6, 1954, to Dr. John and Lorraine Van Well Adams in Walla Walla. Raised in Walla Walla with his three siblings, he attended Assumption School grades 1-8, and graduated from DeSales High School in 1972. At the age of 16, Joey suffered a stroke which left him partially paralyzed on one side. Despite his disability, Joey went on to attend Gonzaga University and then Eastern Washington University. Soon after graduation Joey relocated to Wenatchee, Washington where he joined the family-owned business on his mother’s side, the Van Well Nursery. Working up until he passed away, Joey dedicated 43 years to the company where his talents ranged from a computer specialist to inside sales representative and many other aspects of the business operations. At the time of his death, he was serving as one of the Vice Presidents of the company.
Joey was known for his great sense of humor and enjoyed an independent full life even with his disability. He was well liked and respected by friends and coworkers for his positive attitude and easy laugh. He never held a grudge. At one time he was proud to serve as secretary/treasurer for the local Wenatchee Eastmont Lions Club for many years. Joey had several favorite eating spots where he was a regular after work including the Buzz Inn, Dizzy D’s, and the Eastmont Bowling Alley. His friends there looked out for him and became part of his social circle, teasing back and forth. He was a very generous many and made many charitable contributions over the years.
Joey loved music and in his younger years played the drums and guitar, often practicing with his young band in the family basement. His sister Dawn would sneak down the stairs and enjoy the music. He especially loved watching documentaries about his favorite bands, including the Bee Gees and the Beatles. Paul McCartney was his favorite. He was tagged as a “Jukebox Trivia King” for his knowledge of music trivia. His one desired place to visit after retirement was the Smithsonian Institution Rock and Roll Center. He had a wonderful memory for detail and often amazed his sisters with his childhood recollections. He was also a “master” at the arcade claw machine and had great skill in retrieving the many prizes. Joey also had a soft spot for animals, including feeding the many bunnies that frequented his back yard. In addition, he loved to fish with his dad and took great pride in his catches. Some of his favorite memories were a fishing trip to Alaska with his parents and fishing with his father at Port Ludlow. Joey also was a great fan of the Seahawks and watched every game, often texting his family with scores, plays and comments during the games.
Joey was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John and Lorraine Adams; and by his sister, Carol Ann Mason. He is survived by his sisters, Kathy McClafferty (Mick) of Butte, Montana, and Dawn Adams of Walla Walla; and brother-in-law, Brad Mason. Also, niece, Heather Austin (Dan); and his great nephew, Hank Austin of Butte. He is also survived by his uncles, Peter Van Well (Ardie), Tom Van Well (Connie); and the Van Well cousins of Wenatchee, many who worked with him for years at the Nursery. He also is survived by his uncle, Joe Adams on his father’s side, and Adams family clan of cousins from Washington and Oregon.
A memorial mass was held on Friday, November 19, at the Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, December 12, at 3:00 PM at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home in Walla Walla. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Walla Walla Catholic Schools, Blue Mountain Action Council food bank, the Blue Mountain Humane Society, or a charity of the donor’s choice.