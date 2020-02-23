Joseph Anthony Gonzalez
Feb. 14, 1971 — Feb. 4, 2020
Joseph “Joe” Anthony Gonzalez, 48, was born in San Diego, California, on February 14, 1971. On February 4, 2020, while surrounded by family he succumbed to brain cancer at home in Walla Walla.
Joe was raised in Walla Walla and attended both Catholic and Public Schools, graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1989. Sports were an integral part of Joe’s life throughout his childhood and included basketball, football, and baseball. As a young adult, he attended Walla Walla Community College and Central Washington University.
Joe’s father and father-in-law worked together, and their families were friends. When Joe was only five, he met the four-year-old Karene, who in 1992 would become his wife.
Joe was employed by Doyle Electric in his early years and enjoyed his work so much he went on to obtain his Master Electrician license and open his own business. In 2017, he shifted gears and began his teaching career at Walla Walla Community College as an EST instructor. Teaching brought Joe great joy and satisfaction, as he cherished both his students and co-workers. He also served as an assistant coach for baseball at DeSales, played softball, coached his son’s Little League and flag-football teams, his daughter’s traveling soccer and softball teams, and was a freshman football coach at Walla Walla High School. He also umpired baseball for two years.
Joe’s greatest treasures were time spent with his wife and children; coaching, umpiring, snowboarding with his brother and friends; reading books, playing cards, Sunday dinner, absorbing movies, and cooking breakfast. Known for his radiant smile, Joe’s love of life and people spilled out with genuine ease.
Joe is survived by his parents, Linda Duncan Gonzalez and Aurelio “Speedy” Gonzalez, Jr. of Walla Walla; his wife of 27 years, Karene Singer Gonzalez of Walla Walla; daughter, Kyla Gonzalez; son, Gavin Gonzalez; siblings, Michael Gonzalez of Puyallup, Washington, and Melissa Gonzalez of Walla Walla; three nieces and two nephews, one great-nephew, and many extended family. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Josephine and Aurelio Gonzalez Sr. of Brownsville, Texas, and Mary Ellen and John Duncan of Walla Walla.
A Celebration of Life is planned at Borleske Stadium on February 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., with a reception immediately following at Walla Walla Community College. All are welcome to join in celebration of Joe’s life and are encouraged to wear their favorite sports attire or GonzoStrong gear.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please send donations or give time to Walla Walla Community Hospice, Walla Walla Valley Little League, or Providence Cancer Center through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla.
The family also thanks Dr. Doug Dunham, the Life Flight teams, University of Washington Neuro team, Providence Cancer Center, Providence ER teams, and Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of Joe. They also extend a warm and deeply felt thank you to this community for supporting, loving, and holding them up during Joe’s battle with cancer. In honor of Joe, remember to continue the love he so easily shared with all of us.
