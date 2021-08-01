Joseph Ambrose Landoni Jr.
July 25, 1938 — July 25, 2021
It is with weighted hearts and deep grief that we report the passing of Joe Landoni. He was at home in his favorite recliner and left us after a brief illness. He was surrounded by family. To know Joe was to know someone with unfathomable compassion and a soul of gold.
He was born into a large family, the sixth of seven children and grew up on an onion, carrot, and spinach farm off Gose Street. He attended College Place School, K-8 and St. Patrick’s Catholic High School, graduating with the class of 1956. After attending a year at Yakima Junior College, he enlisted in the Army and proudly served 2 years while stationed in Taiwan for 11 months. Additionally, he spent 2 years in the Army Reserve.
He began his formal working career during summers driving a forklift for Bird’s Eye Foods and then later, at Terminal Ice Cold Storage, where he became a foreman in 1961.
Joe discovered, and eventually married, the love of his life, Kathleen Rosemary Dublinski in the Spring of 1963. Soon after, their first child joined them (Joseph III) in 1964; son Lawrence arrived in 1965 and the family was complete with the birth of Laura Lynn in 1969.
His bosses at Terminal Ice saw his excellent leadership potential and promoted him to manage their new facility in Connell in 1969. He and Kathy moved their young family to Connell, where they built a house and called it home for 30 years. He later managed both the Connell and Walla Walla plants from 1990 until his retirement in 2000. In 1996, Joe and Kathy constructed their dream retirement home on a quiet, leafy cul-de-sac in Walla Walla. With farming in his blood, he always took pride in his green manicured lawns with arrow straight tire tracks. Wood working became a retirement passion and if you have one of his famed birdhouses or a pair of his Adirondack chairs, consider yourself lucky!
Joe was a volunteer at heart. He served three 2-year terms on the School Board of North Franklin School District (Connell). He also served on the board of directors for ESD 123 from 2000-2001. Joe tirelessly traveled in enthusiastic support of the athletic endeavors of his kids and grandkids. He faithfully shared his time and talent with St. Vincent DePaul of Walla Walla for 17 years. Joe was a youth mentor through Friends of Children of Walla Walla. He served as a eucharistic minister at St. Vincent’s in Connell. He was a dedicated blood donor. He was a generous tipper. His sensible nature and rational ways were respected by all. He would give you the shirt off his back, the last coin in his pocket or a piece of advice you could take to the bank. His loss will be widely felt.
Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Kathy. He leaves behind children Joseph III (Pamela) of Sequim, WA, Lawrence of Portland, OR and Laura Lynn of Richland, WA. He was so proud of his three grandkids, Joseph IV, Katherine, and McKenna. Joe knew the significance of family and this love for them drove most decisions. He also leaves behind brother Louis Zaro and sisters Betty Scoralle, Elaine Scholl and Nancy Thompson, many nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends far and wide.
The family thanks Dr. Jon Gardner for his vigilant care, the staff at St. Mary’s Providence Hospital for their support and Herring Funeral Home for facilitating end of life arrangements.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at the Chapel of the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, Monday, August 2, 2021, at 6:00 PM.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. Francis Catholic Church in Walla Walla. Followed by an Italian luncheon at the Parish Hall.
A private family internment at Mountain View Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Joe’s honor to his favorite volunteer organizations: St. Vincent de Paul of Walla Walla, Friends of Children of Walla Walla mentorship program, Catholic Charities or Walla Walla Community Hospice.
Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book at: www.herringgroseclose.com