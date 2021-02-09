Josefina Zaragoza Feb 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josefina ZaragozaMay 26, 1931 — Feb. 7, 2021MILTON-FREEWATER - Josefina Zaragoza, 89, died Feb. 7, 2021, at Milton Freewater Health and Rehabilitation.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Josefina Zaragoza Milton Freewater Health Medicine Arrangement Walla Walla Funeral Home Rehabilitation Pend