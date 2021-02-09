Josefina Zaragoza

May 26, 1931 —  Feb. 7, 2021

MILTON-FREEWATER - Josefina Zaragoza, 89, died Feb. 7, 2021, at Milton Freewater Health and Rehabilitation.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.