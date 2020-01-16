Jose F. Garcia Jan 16, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jose F. Garcia Nov. 30, 1932 — Jan. 14, 2020 WALLA WALLA - Milton-Freewater resident Jose F. Garcia, 87, died Jan. 14, 2020.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jose F. Garcia Milton-freewater Arrangement Main Walla Walla Funeral Home Pend Featured Events The Windy Wizardress of Walla Walla by WW Dance Company Saturday, January 18th, 2020 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm Cordiner Hall, Whitman College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Technology and industry has taken over the planet. Farms, forests, gardens and seasons are o… Read more Walk For life Sunday, January 19th, 2020 @ 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm Walk For Life Walla Walla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at 1:30pm. We’ll gather for prayer at: The Father's House, 304 N … Read more James Judd (Stand-Up Storyteller) Saturday, January 25th, 2020 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Gesa Power House Theatre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stand-up storyteller James Judd will perform at Gesa Power House Theatre on Saturday, Januar… Read more Pheasant Challenge Fundraiser Saturday, February 1st, 2020 @ 7:00 am Clyde Shooting Preserve Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email February 1st and 2nd at the Clyde Shooting Preserve. Read more An Evening of Elegance: Walla Walla Community Hospice Dinner & Auction Saturday, February 8th, 2020 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm The Marcus Whitman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Help support the mission of Hospice by attending our annual Evening of Elegance Wine Dinner … Read more Click here to post or promote your event Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Today's headlines from the Union-Bulletin Sign up for this list to receive our top news, sports, opinions and features headlines by email. Emails arrive around 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and early Sunday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists