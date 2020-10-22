Jose A. Gutierrez
August 3, 1980 — October 5, 2020
Jose A. Gutierrez, born on August 3, 1980, to Paulino Gutierrez (father) and Erin Gutierrez (mother), passed away at age 40. Jose lived in Milton Freewater, with his wife Dana and two children, Cody 12 and Kaylee 5. He also leaves behind two sisters, Ana and Eva.
On October 4, 2020, Jose was involved in a motorcycle accident on I-84 near Hood River, Oregon. He was pronounced legally decreased on October 5, 2020, due to his injuries. Jose was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He loved being in the mountains 4-wheeling with his friends who enjoyed time in the snow and mud. He also loved being on his motorcycle with his friends, riding free.
Jose’s family will be making arrangements for a memorial service, which will be posted at a later date. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with hospital bills, towing bills, and everyday finances for his family he left behind. GoFundMe, https://gf.me/u/y3rwqg