Joni Rachael Hagler
Jan. 17, 1986 — Aug. 9, 2020
Joni Hagler, 34, of Milton Freewater, formerly of New Plymouth, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly Sunday August 9, 2020.
Joni was joyfully welcomed into this world January 17, 1986, in Grangeville, Idaho.
Her parents, Jim and Gayle, and brother John are a close-knit family who treasured watching the beautiful little girl grow into a capable, independent, and kind woman.
Joni began her life in Riggins, Idaho surrounded by her loving great grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family moved to New Plymouth, Idaho where Joni attended school, graduating high school in 2004. Joni continued her education at Walla Walla Community College, where she had a rodeo scholarship, and went on to develop a passion for dental care. Joni truly enjoyed her career in the dental field, and treasured her relationships with patients, and co-workers alike.
Joni worked hard, played harder and never missed an opportunity to make the most of life with unbridled enthusiasm. She loved to be on horseback and it was always a good day to go roping or help friends brand. She built relationships throughout her education, career, rodeo, and roping that would leave her, and all who knew her, with many wonderful memories and stories. When she wasn’t riding a horse, Joni enjoyed spending the day fishing with Bo, golfing, playing with her dogs, and gathering with friends and family. Joni was blessed with a contagious sense of humor and an unforgettable smile. Although she left us much too soon, hers was a full, spirited life, filled with love and adventure.
Joni is survived by her parents, Jim and Gayle Hagler; brother, John Hagler (Marni); fiancé, Bo Sickler; grandparents, Dolly Gill, Betty Hagler, Shorty and Fay Hagler; God mother, Mary Panzeri; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joni is joining her beloved Grandpa, Deward Gill; as well as her great grandparents, Johnny and Pearl Carrey and Olive Burke in heaven.
Graveside services will be held at Riggins Cemetery Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11:00 MST with a gathering to follow at Salmon Rapids Lodge. Due to limited parking at the Riggins Cemetery there will be a shuttle will be leaving Salmon Rapids Lodge at 10:30 MST. Memorials may be made in Joni’s name at either Rodeo Bible Camp, or through Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362. Northeast Oregon Christian Cowboys Rodeo Bible Camp, 67828 Grays Corner Rd, Imbler, OR 97841, Rodeo Bible Camps of Idaho, c/o Dennis Holmes
2184 Hwy 95, Midvale, ID 83645. Please sign the on-line guest book at Herringgroseclose.com