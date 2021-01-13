Joni Gaye (Jackson) Aiyeku
— January 1, 2021
With heavy hearts, the family of Joni Gaye (Jackson) Aiyeku regrets to announce her passing at age 63, on January 1, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.
Joni’s Memorial will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial, 9353 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Washington at 2:00 p.m. Physical attendance at Joni’s Memorial is limited. A virtual link is available upon request for those who wish to participate in the celebration of her life. Joni’s full obituary and additional information may be found at www.hillcrestfunerals.com.