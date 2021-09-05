Jon Oliver Mansfield
May 13, 1947 — August 13, 2021
Jon Oliver Mansfield, passed away August 13, in Priest Lake Idaho. Jon died after a wonderful kayak trip on the lake and was ready to head to the golf course to play 9 holes with family when the Lord called him home. He was in the place that he loved; doing the things he enjoyed most and was surrounded by his family. Jon loved spending time with family at Priest Lake. It truly brought him his greatest joy which radiated to everyone around him.
Jon was born May 13, 1947, to Oliver and Jeanne Reiff Mansfield. He attended Green Park Elementary, Pioneer Jr. High and Walla Walla High School, graduating in 1965. He attended Walla Walla Community College.
In 1974 Jon moved to California where he became owner/manager of 2 liquor stores for C & S Enterprises until 1983.
In 1986 he joined Lockheed Aircraft Services where he served as supervisor of their hydro, sheet metal and machine shop. In 1997 he moved to a position as Sub Contracts Administrator for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in California until his retirement in 2008. Always needing to keep busy, Jon took a part time position as Director of Sales for JA-Vin Industries where he worked until his passing.
Jon enjoyed many sports, including YMCA Swim and Diving Teams, Walla Walla Community College Varsity Wrestling, ski patrol at Aspen, CO. and Sun Valley, ID and golf.
Jon is survived by his brother, Robert Mansfield (Sandra); sister, Stephanie Mansfield Hamlin (Don); step-sisters, Camille Carlson, Margo Quinn and Cheryl Melville; many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and his extended CA family of close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Lanny.
Jon brought a smile to everyone who knew him. His joy for life was contagious. We will truly miss his genuinely kind and giving heart.