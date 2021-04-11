Jon D. Hays
June 16, 1961 — April 4, 2021
Jon D. Hays, passed away in the presence of his loving, devoted wife Maria and family.
Jon was born in Seattle, WA on June 16, 1961, to Russell Hays and Frances Donley. He was the youngest of three children with two older sisters, Dawn and Kelly. The family had a lot of fun playing games including: checkers, battleship, and card games. Jon often won these games using his skill and strategy. His brilliance stood out at an early age.
Jon left the Seattle area when his mother Frances moved to Walla Walla. He joined her and they both began work for the Walla Walla VA Hospital. His mother eventually left the VA, but Jon continued for over 25 years, starting as a medical administrative assistant to finishing as the Chief of Health Administration.
Jon had many interests. He loved collecting marbles, coins, stamps, and match box cars. At an early age he enjoyed helping out in the kitchen, and later when he owned his own home, he welcomed his guests with homemade lasagna and massive green salads. Jon loved to improve things; he bought houses and fixed them up, he refurbished furniture, and he always had lush green gardens. He enjoyed sports and was an avid golfer, bowler, and played on company softball teams. He was a loyal fan to all Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. His love for sports led him to run sports memorabilla store in the 90s. He also liked the Flinstones, Gumpy, Sock Monkey, Snoopy, Scooby-Doo, the Beatles, and Pink Floyd. Jon’s red hair and striking blue eyes and his wry and dry sense of humor made him unforgettable. He will always be remembered for his love, devotion, and commitment to his family.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Hays; step-daughters, Chrystal Resser and Jeanine Garner; step-son, Jesus Sosapavon; nieces, Chellaigne Weins and Becky Donley; sister, Kelly Rowan; and father, Russell Hays. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Donley and sister Dawn Hays.
