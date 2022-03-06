Joi (Fanciullo) Brown
February 14, 1941 — February 10, 2022
Joi Brown (Fanciullo), 80, of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family February 10, 2022. She was born February 14, 1941, to Virginia and Anthony Fanciullo of Dayton. As a small child she lived in Starbuck and then Dayton where she attended Star and Dayton schools, graduating in the class of 1959. During her high school years, she was also on the Dayton Days Court. She married the love of her life, William (Bill) Brown, August 16, 1958. She joined Bill for two years of Army life at Fort Dix, New Jersey, which they both remembered fondly. Upon returning to Dayton, Joi was employed as a salesclerk at Mears Department Store. She took a few years off to be home after welcoming their daughters, Colleen and Brenda. She went back to work as inspector, wood grader and cutter at Kaywood Mills, until it closed in ‘81. She then worked at both Dr. Pittman’s office and, her favorite and longest position, as a florist at Croft’s Flowers where she able to both express her artistic side and social side helping customers.
Joi was a warm hearted and fun-loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. We are left with many memories of her cooking for big family gatherings, tending her flowers, gardening with Dad, canning or freezing the bounty, and just visiting with family and friends. She enjoyed nights out with Bill at the Eagles dancing and socializing, in later years, Monday’s taco night. She was involved in the Dayton community in many ways. She helped plan and coordinate class reunions and always looked forward to connecting with classmates. After retirement, she was a docent for the annual tour of historic homes. Most of her community time was spent in Skyline Juniors Club where she continued old friendships and made many more while they did Father’s Day breakfasts, fudge Easter eggs, lasagna harvest dinners, socialized at Progressive Dinner Parties and many other activities.
Joi was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life of 63 years, William (Bill) Brown in 2021; mother, Virginia Breeze Fanciullo; and father, Anthony Fanciullo. She is survived by her brother, Frank Fanciullo (Linda) of Pasco; twin-sister, Joan Lagenfeld (Gary) of John Day, OR; and sister, Tonia of Dayton; daughters, Colleen Mings (Guy) and Brenda Dean (John); grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, and Hope; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Zane, and Luka; numerous nieces and nephews, and many extended family and dear friends.
A memorial service at Corbeill Funeral Home in Dayton will be held Saturday March 12, at 11:00 am followed by a gathering for cake and cookies at the First Congregational Church until 1:00pm. Those wishing may make donations to Dayton Alumni Association or Skyline Juniors Club. Corbeill Funeral Home of Dayton is caring for the family. On-line condolences can be made to www.corbeillfuneralhomes.com.