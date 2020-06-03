John Wilmot
Jan. 24, 1962 — May 22, 2020
Ernest John “Johnny” Wilmot of Milton-Freewater passed away in his loving home May 22, 2020, at the age of 58 years old in the loving arms of his family and his dog, Max.
Johnny was born January 24, 1962, in Walla Walla, to Ernest J. Wilmot and Marjorie A. Sharp at Providence St. Mary’s Hospital. Raised by his grandparents in Milton-Freewater and attended McLoughlin High school then transferred to Christian County High school in Hopkinsville, KY where he graduated in 1983. He served in the Army for about three years until he was injured in 1986 on Sawtooth Mountain range in Atlanta, Idaho. While he was hot logging a widow maker broke his neck and his life changed forever at the age of 24 years old.
Being paralyzed at a young age never stopped him from living his life to the fullest. When he had the chance Johnny was always up to a new adventure. He was determined to follow his dreams therefore he invented an off road wheelchair device to allow him to be more independent. He did what others said he couldn’t do and traveled around the world. As much as he loved traveling he also enjoyed Racing, Camping, Fishing, Rafting, working on cars, reading the Bible, and making others laugh. He purchased his own home here in Milton-Freewater in the year of 1989 where he could enjoy the view of the Walla Walla River with a peaceful neighborhood for him and his dog. Throughout the years of living here he had some loving friends who checked up on him, even workers who became friends from Walla Walla Community Hospice were always so caring to him and he always appreciated that. His caregivers were always there helping him to keep moving forward to live life to the fullest. Many people who knew Johnny knew that he always had a smile on his face and always helped others in need. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving caregiver and her family who took care of him until his last days. A private service will be held to remember all the good memories he left behind.
He is survived by his brother, Steven Sharp; step brother, Mike; step-sister, Lisa; as well as other relatives.
"The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do".