John William Weaver
January 24, 1927 — December 18, 2021
John William Weaver, 94, peacefully gained his heavenly crown from his home with Georgie holding his hand, December 18, 2021.
John was born in Walla Walla to William Stonewall and Vina Esther Weaver on January 24, 1927. He was the only son among 6 children and was preceded in death by his sisters, Faye, Esther, Phoebe, Bertha, and Dorothy. John was raised on his family dairy farm and spent his childhood working outdoors on his family’s mountain property near Mormon Grade as well as the family farm in Gardena.
On June 14, 1947, he married his high school sweetheart, Iva Jean Reavis at the Touchet Community Church. Together they farmed and raised their family of 11 in the Lowden-Gardena area. John was a shining example of a man of Christ and his devotion to both his Savior and family is manifest through his children. Whenever the Weavers gather, there are hymns, worship, and a loving Christian atmosphere. John’s beautiful tenor voice resounded in his family worship. His life of trust and obedience to God is reflected accurately in the words of one of his favorite hymns, Trust and Obey: “Not a burden we bear, not a sorrow we share, but our toil He doth richly repay; not a grief or a loss, not a frown or a cross, but is blest if we trust and obey.”
After Jean’s death in 2011, John met Georgie and they married April 12, 2014. He moved from the farm to Walla Walla soon after and Georgie cared for and adored John for the past 7 years.
John is survived by his wife, Georgie of Walla Walla; three daughters and their spouses, Dan and Naomi Carlisle of Touchet, Tom and Kathy Pousche of Camas, Washington, Richard and Jan Bray of Touchet; a son-in-law, Dale Carlisle of Touchet; six sons and their spouses, Les and Karen Weaver of Wenatchee, Dean and Karen-Kirkwood Weaver of Walla Walla, Jim and Teresa Weaver, Tom and Patsy Weaver, Chuck and Molly Weaver of Touchet, and Donny and Polli Weaver of College Place. His legacy includes 28 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. John was preceded into eternal life by his wife of 64 years, Jean; a daughter, Cindy Lee Carlisle and her son Aaron; a son, Dave Weaver; and John’s five siblings.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM on January 5, 2022, at the Touchet Cemetery. Celebration of Life services for John, will be held at 12:00 Noon, on January 5, 2022, at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home with Pastors Rocco Shanks and Bill Peck officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Touchet Baptist Church through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. The family will host a luncheon for family and friends at the Blue Mountain Community Church on Sturm Avenue following the service.