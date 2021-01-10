John W. Wilson
January 19, 1975 — October 26, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John W. Wilson. John was born in Walla Walla on January 19, 1975, along with his identical twin Jim Wilson, to their mother Levita Wilson and Richard Coe of Milton-Freewater.
John attended Washington School, Blue Ridge Elementary, Prospect Point Elementary, Garrison Middle School, WA-Hi and graduated with an associate of Arts degree from Walla Walla Community College. John’s passions were his children and in raising and caring for them. He was a devoted, loving, compassionate, caring, and kind father to all his children. He enjoyed teaching them new things and loved devoting his time to them. John also enjoyed music, he loved playing guitar and making up songs with his twin brother Jim and his friends. He also enjoyed socializing with the public and friends. He was always up for a good conversation and was always in good spirits with a good sense of humor and a beautiful smile that could light up a room. He always had a positive outlook on life and any situation. He was polite and kind hearted to everyone, He loved music, art, action, adventure, sci-fi movies. He enjoyed learning and teaching new things. He renovated and remodeled houses, fixed and flipped houses and vehicles. He loved to buy and sell things on eBay and Craigslist. Always happy to help family and friends meet their needs and projects. John has a beautiful soul, and his smile now shines in heaven.
See you again my brother. I love you forever. He is preceded in death by his mother and father; his older brother, Steve Plumer; and his son, Jordan Wilson. He is survived by his brother, Jim Wilson; his children, Jasmine, Lily, Emmelina, Jaden Wilson, Larissa Berg; nephew, Steven Plumer Jr, Lucille Foust, (MF, OR) and other nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral services January 11, 2021, at 1 pm at Herring Funeral Home, 315 W, Alder St, Walla Walla WA.