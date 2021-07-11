John W. Frank
October 27, 1921 — June 11, 2021
John Frank was born and raised in Walla Walla. His parents were J. David Frank and Elizabeth Frank. John was preceded in death by his parents; and by all eight of his siblings: Elizabeth (Betty) Dalton, Mollie Schiffman, Carl, David, Katherine (Kay) Benzel, Solomon (Sol), Harold, and Freda Wilhelm. John died peacefully in Claremont, CA, and was known throughout his life as a calm, quiet, likeable man of integrity who loved a good joke.
John was the first in his family to graduate from college, having attended Whitman College in Walla Walla on a baseball scholarship, and then Elmhurst College outside of Chicago. From there he enrolled in Eden Seminary in St. Louis, MO, pursuing a vocation as a pastor. While a student at Eden he married Dorothy Jean Weygandt of Portland, OR. Their marriage lasted 72 years until her death in 2017.
Following his graduation from Eden at the end of World War II, John served pastorates of the Evangelical and Reformed Church, later the United Church of Christ, in Cottage Grove, MN; Wheatland, WY; and San Bruno, CA. He made a decision in the 1960s to earn a teaching certificate and begin a second career. He was hired to teach Social Studies at Overfelt High School in San Jose, CA. But John maintained his ministerial standing in the United Church of Christ, so that he was always on call for substitute preaching and for performing weddings, baptisms, and funerals. At one point in retirement, while living for a spell in Hawaii, he served as interim pastor for a native Hawaiian congregation.
John and Dorothy loved traveling together, especially internationally. He kept in touch with all his siblings, and greatly enjoyed Walla Walla family reunions. He and Dorothy lived their last years together in Garden Grove, CA. One of the things he enjoyed most in that period was tutoring Vietnamese immigrants in English literacy.
John is survived by his two children, Kenneth Frank (Elizabeth) and Linda Minor (Paul); by grandchildren, David Minor, Michael Minor, Irene Frank, and Ian Frank; by six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.