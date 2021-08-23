John Thomas Ledgerwood
August 27, 1931 — August 14, 2021
John Thomas Ledgerwood, 89, a longtime resident of Ephrata/Soap Lake passed away peacefully of Heart Disease/Parkinson’s complications on August 14, 2021.
John was born August 27, 1931, in Walla Walla, to Creed M. and Florence Ledgerwood. He lived in Walla Walla until entering the Air Force in 1952. When discharged he attended WSU. Upon graduation John moved to Ephrata working for the Extension Service then worked for Security Bank (now Washington Trust) as a loan officer. John also owned the Buggy Bath car wash, sold it and bought a car wash in Moses Lake, sold it in 2002.
In his younger years he was active in Kiwanis, church activities, Cursillo, fishing, home repairs, Grant County Fair Board. John was currently on the Westmont Acres board of directors, active in the International Flying Farmers, and the Wannigan RV Club. John was interested in staying in contact with everyone he met. He treasured the friendships and the relationships he made through the years.
John and his wife Audrey were married almost 27 years. They enjoyed camping, flying their private plane and traveling and the friends they made along the way..
John is survived by his wife, Audrey; step-sons: Boris Liffring (Lori) Omaha, NE, Andy Liffring (Kendl)Spokane, and Bob Liffring Everett, WA; a niece, Jane Laaker (Floyd) Waitts Lake, WA; nephews: Dave Emigh (Jill) Walla Walla, Bob Emigh (Pam) Orofino, ID, Jim Emigh (Robin) Palatine, IL; grandchildren: Tia Liffring, San Francisco, CA, Sasha Liffring, Omaha, NE, and Katrina Liffring Omaha, NE. A very special family Tom and Angie Redmon of Wenatchee and their children: Cooper, Andrew and Jeffrey. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Emigh.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1012 C St SW, Ephrata on August 28 at 11AM. Internment will be in Walla Walla. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1012 C St. SW, Ephrata, WA 98823 or Soap Lake Food Bank, PO Box 925, Soap Lake, WA 98851. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata.