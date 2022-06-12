John Richard Ermacoff
January 3, 1943 — April 13, 2022
John Richard Ermacoff was born on January 3, 1943, in San Francisco. John was a Liberal, Union man who loved the Raiders.
Anyone who knew him knew John was a hard worker. He started working summers 15 for the Redwood City School District, planting redwood trees at Sequoia High and Woodside High to earn money to buy school clothes.
John joined the Plumbers Union when he was 18 as an apprentice plumber earning $.99 cents an hour. The next year he married his high school sweetheart Robin Garner. He was Dad to Sandee Renee (Greg Cox), John Richard ll (Kateryna), and James Robert Ermacoff. His goal was to make life happy and comfortable for them. John loved being a Dad.
Football was a Sunday afternoon MUST to cheer on the Raiders. John loved the Raiders from the first year they were created until they moved to Las Vegas. When they moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, it was over. THE END !!!!
His home was a revolving door for various people who needed a place to stay for a while. If you needed a “leg up”. John’s home would find room for you.
John loved traveling to Europe and beyond. He took each of his adult children on a cruise. Sandee went to Greece, John to Russia, and Jim traveled to Germany and the Netherlands with his Dad making lasting memories together.
John had six grandsons and three granddaughters: Joshua Gipson (Ana Miller), Calvin Cox, Johnothan Stepleton (Shannon), Jordan Stepleton, Jeremiah Cox (Morgan), Ian Ermacoff. Granddaughters: Lauren Ermacoff, Emma Ermacoff, Polina Ermacoff. John had four Great-Grandchildren: Jena Stepleton, Peyton, Remington and Noah Cox.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a gathering on Friday June 17, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ermacoff home at 1126 Fern Ave, Walla Walla, for a Celebration of Johns Life.