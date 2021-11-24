John R. Stiers Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John R. StiersNov. 11, 1932 — Nov. 20, 2021COLLEGE PLACE - John R. Stiers, 89, died Nov. 20, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John R. Stiers Arrangement Walla Walla Funeral Home Pend Place Read more: Randy Claron Jensen 55 min ago Gary Robert Mires 1 hr ago Dell Wagner Nov 21, 2021 Read more: Randy Claron Jensen 55 min ago Gary Robert Mires 1 hr ago Dell Wagner Nov 21, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Sale 1 Huge Sale November 26th and 27th Pet 1 AKA Registered Lab Puppies Hauler 1 Clean up and hauling.. yards, lots, Commercial 1 Available for Lease: 1,360 1,383 ALL CLASSIFIEDS