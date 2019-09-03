John “Orrin” Lyon
February 14, 1937 — August 26, 2019
John “Orrin” Lyon passed away August 26, 2019, in Seattle, WA at the age of 82 years. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethel Baptist Church in Milton-Freewater with Pastor John Pulliam officiating. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Moscow Cemetery in Moscow, Idaho. Memorial contributions may be made to the Milton-Freewater Jr. Show or Walla Walla Community Hospice in care of the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
Orrin was born on February 14, 1937, in Moscow, ID to Otha and Jenny Lyon and grew up on the family farm. Orrin met the love of his life, Carol Hendrix and they were married on September 14, 1958. They soon moved to Milton-Freewater where they raised three boys, Tracy, Nathan and John.
In 1958 Orrin started working for his brother Mel in a custom harvest business until 1979. After that he continued his profession with Rogers Canning Company of Walla Walla. He retired in 2002.
The love for his grandchildren were beyond measure. Orrin and Carol spent many days enjoying their cottage on Moscow Mountain.
Orrin was active in FFA throughout his life and could always be seen at the Jr. Show. He was very involved in his church. He was a council member and President for the City of Milton-Freewater for 18 years. Orrin and Carol were married for 54 years until her passing in 2013.
Orrin is survived by his sons, Nathan (Pam) Lyon and John Lyon both of Milton-Freewater; grandchildren, Noel Shannon, Zakery Lyon, Rachael Lyon, Alex Lyon, Nick Lyon, Gracie Lyon and a great-grandson Rider Shannon; sister-in-law, Mildred Lyon, Nancy Lindhorst and brothers-in-law, Walt (Kathy) Hendrix and Jeff Jeffers; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carol; a son, Tracy Lyon; and brothers, Mel, Harold, Everett, Don and Robert Lyon.
