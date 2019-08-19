John Ordway
March 13, 1947 — August 14, 2019
John Ordway, 72, of Walla Walla, passed away on August 14, 2019.
The world said goodbye to a friendly smile, a generous heart and an adventurous soul.
On March 13, 1947, in Battle Creek, Michigan, John LeRoy Ordway made his way into the world, 2nd born child to Delbert and Aola Ordway after his big sister Donna. From his childhood years on, John was spirited and curious.
At the age of 18, he joined the Air Force and headed west on the grand adventure that would lead to meeting the love of his life, Noralea Hutchins. Married on August 4, 1967, they launched into parenting, welcoming their first born Jenifer in 1969 and Julie in 1970. Their only son Jason arrived in 1975.
Following his service in the Air Force, in April of 1970 he joined the Walla Walla Fire Department where he happily shared life and career with his fire-crew for the next 32 years, whom he loved like family.
His friends knew him as the one always up for a trip to the mountains or dunes to ride ATVs or a cross country adventure on motorcycles. He was the first to help a friend in a time of need.
You’d always find John with a carefree jolly laugh, a soda in one hand and the steering wheel of his current favorite rig in the other.
His grandkids will remember trips to the mini mart for a soda and treat. He was always willing to share whatever he had with others. A familiar quote from him was, “I just want to do the right thing.”
We all knew he loved us deeply and we grieved to watch him struggle with memory loss in his last few years of life.
We celebrate knowing John is with his savior Jesus and in heaven for which he long awaited.
John is survived by his wife, Noralea; his children, Jenifer Washburn, Julie Mullins and Jason Ordway; and his grandchildren, Christopher Boettcher, Tessa Boettcher, John Washburn, Christopher Washburn, Mickenzie Mullins, Macy Mullins, Caleb Ordway, Emet Ordway, Anna Ruth Ordway, and Grace Ordway; also his mother, Aola; and his sister, Donna.
He lived fully. He laughed often. And he finished his race well. To our dad, grandpa, husband and friend, we’ll see you on the other side.
Memorial services to be held Thursday August 22 at 11 a.m. at Blue Mountain Community Church, 928 Sturm, Walla Walla, Wa 99362
Light refreshments provided.