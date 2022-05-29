John Kelly
April 13, 1929 — April 25, 2022
John Kelly peacefully passed away at home with his family on April 25, 2022. He was born on April 13, 1929, in Portland, Oregon to John E. Kelly and Edith M. (Propeck) Kelly. Edith moved the family of five children to Freewater, less than a year after John was born due to the passing of his father from pneumonia. John attended local schools through the 9th grade and was an avid member of the local Boy Scouts. He then started working for several local area farmers. In 1944 he met Jessie Alexander in Umapine, and married on Sept. 20, 1947, in Walla Walla. John continued working for local farmers until 1954 when he took an interest in electronics and took several local correspondence courses and later started his own business Kelly’s Radio and TV. In 1955 he and other local members pioneered Citizen’s TV Inc. and built a translator on Basket Mtn. that still serves local TV today. John continued to be involved with Mike Greer on the project until his early 90s. John sold the TV and 2 way radio business to Mike in 1967 and moved into farming until 1995 when he retired. Some of his favorite pastimes were camping, hunting, fishing and flying. He and his wife and family made many trips with some as far as Florida to Alaska. He purchased his first airplane, a Cherokee 140 and then a short time later purchased a Piper 180 Cherokee that was his favorite.
John is survived by his wife, Jessie of 74 years; children, Donna (Gary) Sheridan of Milton-Freewater and Greg (Karen) Kelly of Walla Walla; four grandchildren, Theron Sheridan, Krista Gannon, Kerry Calame and Holly Kelly; 13 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Ruth Quinn, Bill Kelly, Lowell Kelly and Ida Belle Fouts.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of John can be made to Citizen's TV Inc. or a charity of choice in care of Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR.