John Joseph “Jack” Pyne
Feb. 9, 1932 — May 7, 2020
Jack was born to Frank and Gertrude (Gillan) Pyne in Waterbury, CT. The family moved to Santa Cruz, CA and shortly thereafter to San Francisco, where Jack graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. He enjoyed playing trumpet in bands. He joined a California Air National Guard unit which was activated during the Korean War, and was stationed in Spokane, WA. There, he met Carol Finke from Minot, ND on a blind date and they were married in 1953.
Jack and Carol moved to the San Francisco Peninsula, eventually settling in San Mateo, CA where they welcomed their son, Robert, and their daughter, Janette. Jack had always worked in sales with major national corporations, ending with Pitney Bowes as a major account executive in San Francisco. Jack and Carol decided they wanted to own their own business, and they began looking for the right opportunity. They eventually purchased Hearth and Home, a specialty fireplace and patio furniture store in Auburn, CA. Their original five year retirement plan turned into 24 years before selling the store and retiring to College Place.
College Place turned out be an ideal place to live, in a beautiful home that both Jack and Carol fell in love with at first sight. Jack’s hobbies had always included oil painting and creative projects around the home. College Place provided a wonderful opportunity for Jack to play golf, learn to do watercolor painting, and develop friendships with many neighbors in their tight-knit community.
Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol; his son, Bob; his daughter, Janette (Matt) Kilgore; his granddaughters, Nicole Stettler (Anthony Coraggio) and Danielle Pyne; his great-grandson, Alexander Fitts; his sister, Claire Quigley, and sisters-in-law, Della Pyne and Sharlet Pyne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The twinkle in Jack’s eye when he was about to say something funny, knew he was being a bit “cheeky,” or glanced at Carol will forever be missed.
Jack passed away May 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. There will be no service at his request. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at http://mountainview-colonialdewitt.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice; Sonbridge; or a charity of your choice.