John (Jack) Richard Dorman
July 16, 1925 — July 27, 2020
John (Jack) Richard Dorman, passed away peacefully July 27, 2020, at Regency at the Park, College Place. Jack was born July 16, 1925, in Spokane, WA to Don and Georgia Dorman.
He spent his early years in Coffee Creek, Montana before the family moved to the ranch location in Lacrosse, WA. After graduating from Lacrosse High School in 1943, he enlisted in the Naval Officers’ Candidate School during World War II at Whitman College. There he was able to pursue his love of football by being an integral part of the Whitman football team. He was then stationed at San Pedro, California. After his honorable discharge in 1946, he attended WSC where he met the love of his life, Janice Fitzsimmons, and the two were married October 8, 1950, before settling down in their little house on the ranch at Lacrosse (Pampa), WA. There the couple pursued the life of farming for many years.
Jack was a man who loved to laugh! He chose to find joy in challenging situations and circumstances and would always proceed to focus on the positives while maintaining a sense of humor.
His favorite time of year was harvest. He was able to be a part of the transition of harvesting with an animal-pulled combine to finally having his self-propelled. He loved to have the company of the work crew around on a daily basis.
Jack also loved spending time at Lake Coeur d’Alene surrounded by family and friends. Jack helped teach countless people how to ski and spent hours of time patiently pulling them while driving the boat.
Jack seldom turned down the opportunity to assist wayward travelers as he considered any stalled vehicle along the road a chance to help someone in need. He would not hesitate to stop and try to fix the vehicle’s issues and if he could not solve the problem, he would offer a ride and a tow.
Jack loved his family, friends, and kids of all ages. He demonstrated that devotion on a daily basis. After a long day of driving tractor, he never hesitated to throw the football or baseball with his kids in the back yard regardless of how tired he was. He volunteered to coach Pee Wee baseball and Little League baseball for many years.
His love for his wife, Jan, was deep and long-lasting and an example to all as he lovingly and patiently took care of her.
Jack was a man of faith and great devotion to his Lord. He taught high school students Sunday school at the Lacrosse United Methodist Church for over 40 years and was responsible for helping plant the seed of faith in many people, both young and old. His life was filled with loving others and all who knew him are forever grateful to have witnessed his example of Christian love on a daily basis.
Jack is survived by his children, Bob (Connie) Dorman of Lacrosse, Gary (Mina) Dorman of Touchet, Ginny (Bill) of Sprague, and Dwight (Stacey) of Waitsburg. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by his brother and his wife, Kenneth and Jan Dorman; as well as sister-in-law, Ruth Dorman. Jack was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald, brother James; wife, Janice; and his parents.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, at the Lacrosse Cemetery at 10 A.M. Due to Covid regulations, the service will be an immediate family only service. The family suggests that memorials be made to the Lacrosse United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 238, Lacrosse, WA, 99143 or through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.