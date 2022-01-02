John “Jack” R. Winchell
November 5, 1932 — December 13, 2021
John R. “Jack” Winchell, a resident of College Place, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021, at Washington Odd Fellows Rehabilitation Center. John was born on November 5, 1932, in Minatare, Nebraska to John Winchell and Vera (Gauvain) Winchell. He had one sister, Betty Robbins, who preceded him in death in November 2016.
John moved with his family to Lyman, Nebraska, in 1935, to Vanport, Oregon in 1941, and then to Nyssa, Oregon in 1945, where he graduated high school in 1951. In 1952 he attended Willamette University for a year until he was drafted. John served in the Army starting in February 1953 until he received an Honorable Discharge in February 1955. Upon his return to civilian life, he attended Oregon State College in Corvallis where he graduated with a Wildlife Management degree.
On December 21, 1957, John and Roberta “Bobbi” (Shadley) Winchell began their 53 year marriage until Bobbi preceded him in death in June 2011. In 1958 he began working for the Montana Fish and Game Department while attending the Montana State University where he received a Masters degree in 1963. John then served three years as a Wildlife Biologist for the United States Forest Service in Pendleton, Oregon, during which time his two daughters were born, then he was transferred to the Walla Walla district in 1966. He became a park ranger in 1968 spending the next 30 years, until retirement, working at the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
John loved history, especially that of Marcus Whitman, as well as enjoying many outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, and bird watching.
He is survived by his two daughters, Carol Rood and Cindy (Frank) Buchal; and his three grandsons, Joshua Rood, Caleb Rood, and Joseph Buchal.
There will be a graveside service on January 4, 2022. A memorial service is planned for the spring.
Funeral services are provided by Herring Groseclose Funeral Home in Walla Walla, WA.