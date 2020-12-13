John “Jack” Duane Redfield
November 15, 1931 — December 1, 2020
John “Jack” Duane Redfield, 89, passed away December 1, 2020, at the Milton Freewater Health and Rehab Center. Jack was born on November 15, 1931, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to John and Lola Redfield. He lived in the Scottsbluff area with his parents and his sister until the family moved to Prineville, Oregon in 1942. They lived there a short time before moving to the Walla Walla valley, where other family members had already relocated. Jack graduated from Mac-Hi in 1951, and then worked in the Walla Walla area until he was drafted into the Army in June of 1956.
In November of 1956, he married Miriam Brady in a ceremony at Stateline, Oregon. His time in the Army was first spent at Fort Ord in California and then later in Germany. After his discharge from the Army, he and Miriam spent some time traveling in Europe before returning to Walla Walla. Jack worked as an electrician in the Walla Walla area for 45 years and owned his own business for most of that time. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, which also included the making of his own fishing lures.
Jack had no children, and is survived by a nephew, Dennis Wentland of Walla Walla; a niece, Rhonda Johnson of Portland Oregon; a great-niece, Laci Wentland of Warren Oregon; and two ex-wives, Miriam Redfield of Vancouver, Washington, and Lindsey Henry of Walla Walla; he was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lola Redfield; his sister, Shirley Wentland; and his ex-wife, Zipporah Worth. There are no services pending.