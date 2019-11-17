John “Howard” Kirkpatrick
Dec. 30, 1929 — Nov. 10, 2019
On November 10, Howard returned to glory with a crowd of relatives and friends welcoming him to Heaven as he was enfolded into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was born December 30, 1929, in Arborfield, Saskatchewan, the second child born to John Gordon Kirkpatrick and Thelma Ethel Piper that year. While still an infant his family returned to Pullman, Washington and then to Walla Walla for most of his childhood. The family expanded and soon there were seven children.
Howard graduated from Walla Walla High School where he met Bonnie Lamb (of Dixie, WA) when she dripped hot glue into his ear in science class. Immediately he knew they would be stuck together forever, and they were.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean conflict. Upon return he and Bonnie married and moved to Seattle. They purchased a home in Shoreline, where he would live for the next 65 years. They had five children that they taught strong values, how to work hard, have fun and love their Savior. This past April he moved to Stevensville, MT to live with his daughter and son-in-law.
From an early age, Howard was a hard worker, always industrious and earning his own way. As a teenager he delivered the Walla Walla Union Bulletin on bicycle to help support his family. When he moved to Seattle he was the grounds keeper at the Sand Point Golf Course, then a mechanic for Ivan W. Lee. He had his own neighborhood ice cream business. He started and managed Aurora Lawnmower located near Green Lake where he worked for 60+ years until his retirement at age 80. He was the first Vespa dealer on the West Coast.
He was an active member of his community. He volunteered as a Scout leader, PTA President and served on the Shoreline Juvenile Court Conference Committee for 27 years.
Howard enjoyed camping, bicycle and motorcycle riding, taking long drives to nowhere and his pets, which included numerous cats and dogs over the years. Over the past decade he suffered from dementia, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, kidney failure and numerous skin cancers, yet he always maintained a positive attitude.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents; sister, Jean Krauss; and brothers, Ron, Herb and Dick. He is survived by his children, Kevin, Gordon (Debi), Daryl Little (Gary), Shawn, Erin Randall (Keith); 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; his sister, Mary Stevanus of Portland, OR; and brother, Roy of Connell, WA.
Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, at the Lake Forest Park Civic Club. Interment Monday, November 25, at 11:30 a.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent.