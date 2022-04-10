John Donnelly
July 16, 1947 — April 5, 2020
On April 5, our beloved John Donnelly passed away at home surrounded by family.
Services will be held at the Dayton High School Gym on April 16, at 11:00 am with Pastor Greg Brownell officiating.
John was born on July 16, 1947, in Spokane to John R. and Dorothy Donnelly. John was an athlete at Shadle Park High School where he earned the “All City Center” award in football his senior year. He continued playing football for five years in college and graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1971. John took his first teaching job in Inchelium, WA. that fall. After being “conned” into coaching many sports, he found yet another love.
In 1977 John moved to Dayton to teach Jr. High Science. He met Donna through work, and they were married in 1983.
John and Donna built dreams and achieved each one. They drew their dream home on a napkin and just a few years later built that home. They loved and enjoyed each other for 39 years.
John was a man of integrity. He talked the talk, but also walked the walk. He had an enormous love for life and thrived on taking others along for the ride.
Among the many sports John coached, he held a love for basketball. He coached the Dayton Varsity girls for twenty-nine years. He held open gym daily before school and at lunchtime for youngsters to sharpen their basketball skills. He continued doing this long after his retirement. He taught archery at Camp Wooten for several years. He never passed up the chance to teach any of the grandkids or great grandkids the love of the game, how to drive, anything science based, archery and how to shoot a gun. He even showed them how to hang a spoon from their nose.
John was a kid at heart. He enjoyed pulling pranks. Anything from putting butter on doorknobs to gorilla suits in the mountains. If you were with John, there was never a dull moment. He is especially known for his quote, “Hard-Smart-Together!” John taught drivers education for many years and had a “signature” move experienced by many…that E-brake!
John is survived by his wife, Donna Donnelly; brother, Bob Donnelly (Pam); children: Wendy (Kevin) Tallman, Darla (Jeff) Miller, Debbie Davis, Kenny (Jennifer) Fletcher, Katie (Tim) Rowell; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his first wife and daughter, Carol and Erika Donnelly; and parents, John R. and Dorothy Donnelly. On-line guest book is at www.corbeillfuneralhomes.com. Corbeill Funeral Home in Dayton is in charge of the arrangements.