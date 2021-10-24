John A. Wood Sr.
August 11, 1939 — September 2, 2021
John A. Wood Sr., went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2021.
The peace I leave with you;
my peace I give you.
I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. (John 14:27)
John was born August 11, 1939, to Francis and Mabel Wood in Walla Walla. Upon graduation from Waitsburg High School he proudly joined the Army Reserves as a medic. He married his high school sweetheart, Angelee (Jill) Smith on December 27, 1957, they would have celebrated 64 years of marriage. John enjoyed a lifetime of farming, ranching, hunting and teaching his children and grandchildren a love of the way of life he lived. He taught the importance of a personal relationship with Jesus, hard work, honesty and integrity. For the past 27 years, John managed and assisted in developing a cattle ranch in Starbuck, WA.
John is survived by his wife, Jill; his children, John A. Wood Jr., Elizabeth Cole (Ken), and Corinne Stevens (Wren); 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Kaye Wagoner; and brother, Jerry Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Dan, Frank, George, and Jim Wood.
Celebration of life will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Starbuck Cemetery of Starbuck, WA. Memorial contributions may be made to Starbuck Community Church, Waitsburg High School Alumni Fund or Dayton/Waitsburg Young Life Club through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family and Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com