John A. Hoskins-Hinchey Jr.

Oct. 1, 1967 —  June 26, 2021

WALLA WALLA - John Andrew Hoskins-Hinchey Jr, 53, died June 26, 2021, at home.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.