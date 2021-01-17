JoEtta Jeanne Clark Lane
July 29, 1936 — Jan. 11, 2021
JoEtta Jeanne Clark Lane, passed away on January 11, 2021, with her husband, Raymond “Skip” Lane at her side. She was born in Toppenish, Washington on July 29, 1936, to Mary (Wood) and Philip Clark. She graduated from Davis High School in Yakima, Washington in 1954. JoEtta was a veteran, and served in the Women in Air Force, WAF. It was while she was serving at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida that she met Raymond “Skip” Lane. One favorite family story is that Skip had to request permission to marry JoEtta from her female commanding officer, which he did, and they were married on September 15, 1956, in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
She was a proud and dedicated military wife. The family moved often for Skip’s orders, making lifelong friends with each move. She was a proud American, she collected bald eagles and flag pins, which she wore on her lapel, and she loved barbequing with her family and friends. She had many hobbies including cross stitch, puzzles, dominoes and cards, gardening, bowling, cheering her favorite sports teams including when her children and grandchildren played, and reading her bible. She loved to garden and inspired her grandchildren to also garden. She loved to bowl, and she held many women’s league records. She met many of her lifelong friends bowling. She loved to watch and support local sports including Gonzaga, Washington State University, and Mariner’s baseball, and she was often the loudest fan while watching from her home. She remembered every grandchild and great-grand child’s birthday, sending cards if she couldn’t be there in person to celebrate. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren remember that she always had treats for them when they came to visit, whether it was sugared toast or ice cream.
JoEtta and Skip had lived in Walla Walla since 1972. JoEtta and Skip owned and operated Ray’s Short Stop Market from 1985-1990. She and Skip were active in their church community, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Parish, and they both served many hours at Saint Vincent de Paul’s for many years. She managed the toy area and was delighted to serve those in need. JoEtta also volunteered at the Fort Walla Walla Museum. She had a smile and a hug for all she knew.
The family is especially thankful for Margie Ferguson and Merna Howard for their friendship and for their help with her end-of-life care. She is preceded by her son, Raymond Clark Lane; her sister, Maxine Larsen; and her parents, Mary and Philip Clark. She was fiercely proud of and loved her family. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Amanda “Mandy” and son in law, Terry Pruss of Port Angeles; her daughter, Barbara Jeanne Lane of Walla Walla; and her son, Nicholas Allen Lane and spouse Sarah Orchard of Walla Walla; her grandchildren, Nicole (Tom) Diimmel, Keri (Brandon) Moore, Patti (Ben) Nelson, Raymond Dumas, Rachel Dumas, Whitney Lane, Hunter Lane, Peyton Lane; her great-grandchildren, Kana and Pali Diimmel, Asiayana, Brandon Jr., Charlotte Moore, Amelia and Arthur Nelson, Kyra and Alexa Dumas. As well as nieces, nephews and many cousins.
The family wishes to thank JoEtta’s care team from St. Mary’s Medical Center, Park Manor Rehabilitation Center for their care of her, and their former neighbors and friends, Matt Mahan and Jeff Mahan of Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.
A rosary will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 6:00 pm at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Parish on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 10:00 am. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, the number of guests allowed is limited to 30 people. However, the family appreciates you keeping JoEtta in your thoughts and prayers.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made to DeSales Catholic School, Assumption Catholic Church or the charity of the donor’s choice, through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.