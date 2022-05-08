Joe Max Ramsey
September 3, 1927 — May 3, 2022
Joe M. Ramsey, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 3, 2022. Joe was born in Joplin, MO, on September 3, 1927. He was the oldest of three children born to Youles J. Ramsey and Ester L. Wright.
Joe served proudly in the U.S. Navy during WWII, primarily stationed in Guam. After that, Joe worked as a mining engineer for 30 years, working in Colorado and Arizona. In retirement, Joe enjoyed serving his community through various positions of law enforcement. He also loved to travel and has been to all regions of the world. Joe was always friendly, considerate, and kind to everyone that crossed his path.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and eldest daughter. Joe is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and companion.
A private family graveside service will be held.