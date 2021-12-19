Joe David Short
March 30, 1961 — December 9, 2021
Joe David Short, 60, passed away on December 9, 2021, at his home in Touchet. He had been battling cancer for the last 5 months, but passed away from an embolism. Joe was a lifelong resident of Touchet.
Joe was born on March 30, 1961, to Lloyd and Nellie Short. He attended Touchet school graduating in 1979. He worked on Short Farms with the family. After the death of his father, his mother and him worked the farm together until he went to work for Washington Green as a hydro-seeder.
As a kid, Joe loved to ride his motorcycle. He participated in many motocross races in Starbuck, Washington. He also enjoyed bird hunting and fishing.
Joe met Verna Turner in 2000 and started their lives together. They both loved camping and enjoying the great outdoors. Verna was by his side during his battle with cancer and at the time of his passing.
Joe is survived by his life partner, Verna Turner and her daughter Krysta Weber; son, Joseph; brothers, Mike (Debby) Short, Jack (Tammy) Short; and sister, Paula (Barry) Warner; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was a loyal brother and friend.
A Celebration of life will be held in the Spring.